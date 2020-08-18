Utility companies asking for energy conservation amid shortages caused by high temps

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona power utilities are calling for voluntary energy conservation from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening to help ease regional energy shortages amid extremely high temperatures throughout southern Arizona.
Although TEP expects to have enough energy on hand to serve customers, the company is joining Arizona Public Service, UniSource Energy Services and TRICO in calling for conservation between 3 to 8 p.m. today to limit the strain on the regional grid. A similar call may be issued through the rest of the week if similar pressures persist.
- Turn up your thermostat to 78 or higher as you can safely tolerate.
- Avoid using non-essential appliances and equipment.
- Adjust timers to ensure that pool pumps operate at night, not during the day.
- Avoiding use of electric laundry dryers or other appliances during the day that can raise the interior temperature of your home or business.
- Using shades, blinds or curtains to keep sunlight out, especially during the afternoon in rooms facing west.
California residents have been subject to rolling blackouts and calls for energy conservation amid blazing heat, power plant outages and reduced renewable energy output.
Additional conservation tips are available online HERE.
Arizona Public Service is asking customers to conserve energy from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. according to an article from KPHO.
APS is asking customers to voluntarily conserve electricity on Tuesday between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. (peak hours) via the following ways:
- Raise thermostat to at least 80 degrees
- Turn off extra lights
- Avoid use of major appliances, such as washers, dryers and dishwashers
- Avoid using pool pumps
The Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative posted the request on its Facebook page, Tuesday, Aug. 18, asking customers to conserve energy between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tips to conserve energy include turning up thermostats by a few degrees and not using any household appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, dryers, etc., during hours posted.
The post explained that there is a possibility there may not be sufficient energy to meet overall demand, because of the extreme heat in the west, which has also led to rolling blackouts in California.
According to its Facebook page, SSVEC is a non-profit, member-owned distribution cooperative providing energy to more than 50,000 services. The cooperative’s service territory covers parts of Cochise, Graham, Pima and Santa Cruz Counties and includes the communities of Sierra Vista, Huachuca City, Patagonia, Elfrida, Benson, St. David, Bowie, San Simon, Willcox, Sonoita and Pearce-Sunsites.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.