TPD seeking information on Circle K shooting, East Grant Toad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for more information about a shooting that took place on August 15 at the Circle K on 430 E. Grant Rd. in Tucson.
A man of unknown identity was trying to enter the store when he realized it was closed.
He was described by TPD as black male wearing a white shirt.
Police say a black Dodge Charger with black wheels, driven by a light skinned female with one other passenger, pulled into the parking lot.
An altercation began between the passenger and the man outside the Circle K. In the event, the passenger [suspect] shot the man and fled the scene.
The victim was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening conditions.
Police need more information on the suspect[s], who will be facing aggravated assault charges.
Anyone with any information is urged to call 88-CRIME.
