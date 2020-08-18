TPD seeking information on Circle K shooting, East Grant Toad

By Joshua Morales | August 18, 2020 at 3:36 PM MST - Updated August 18 at 3:36 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking for more information about a shooting that took place on August 15 at the Circle K on 430 E. Grant Rd. in Tucson.

A man of unknown identity was trying to enter the store when he realized it was closed.

He was described by TPD as black male wearing a white shirt.

Police say a black Dodge Charger with black wheels, driven by a light skinned female with one other passenger, pulled into the parking lot.

An altercation began between the passenger and the man outside the Circle K. In the event, the passenger [suspect] shot the man and fled the scene.

The victim was sent to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening conditions.

Police need more information on the suspect[s], who will be facing aggravated assault charges.

Anyone with any information is urged to call 88-CRIME.

