UPDATE: One injured in truck wreck that caused restrictions on southbound I-19
A tractor-trailer was involved in a rollover crash on southbound I-19 just south of Valencia Road on Tuesday morning, Aug. 18. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 18, 2020 at 8:09 AM MST - Updated August 18 at 8:39 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned on southbound I-19, south of Valencia Road.

An onramp and the right lane of southbound I-19 were closed while crews worked to get the cement hauler upright.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 6:55 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

