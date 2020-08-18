UPDATE: One injured in truck wreck that caused restrictions on southbound I-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned on southbound I-19, south of Valencia Road.
An onramp and the right lane of southbound I-19 were closed while crews worked to get the cement hauler upright.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened at about 6:55 a.m.
One person was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.