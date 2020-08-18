Tucson ER Doctor joins conversation with frontline workers during Democratic National Convention

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “It’s heavy.”
That’s what Tucson emergency room physician Dr. Bradley Dreifuss said during a conversation with other frontline workers during the first night of the Democratic National Convention Monday.
Hosted by Olympian Megan Rapinoe, Dr. Dreifuss joined a paramedic and two nurses to discuss the handling of the pandemic.
“I’ve left the emergency department in tears and so have a lot of my colleagues,” said Dr. Dreifuss. “People are exhausted and we’re looking at the tsunami that’s coming this winter with COVID and influenza and I think all of us are wondering, how is our system not going to just collapse? Because if we’re not there, when people come with their broken arms, or they come with their heart attacks, strokes or appendicitis., we’re not going to be there.”
Dr. Dreifuss is also the co-founder of HCW Hosted, a grassroots, community-based organization that has come together to help healthcare workers in Tucson.
The organization helps coordinate housing, health check-ins, emotional support and more.
He spoke with KOLD News 13 in July from the AirBnB he had been staying in for weeks while fighting the coronavirus. At the time, he said the healthcare system needed to be re-evaluated and prepared to respond if another situation, like the pandemic, were to happen again.
“This has become a never again situation, where the battle cry needs to be, this never needs to happen again,” said Dr. Dreifuss.
