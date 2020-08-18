Tucson ER Doctor joins conversation with frontline workers during Democratic National Convention

We were thrilled to have our co-founder, Dr. Brad Dreifuss, join two nurses, an EMT, and Megan Rapinoe for a frontline healthcare worker check-in at the Democratic National Convention tonight. "I've left the emergency department in tears, and so have a lot of my colleagues. People are exhausted. We are looking at the tsunami that is coming this winter with Covid and influenza, and I think all of us are wondering how is our system not going to just collapse?" Healthcare worker voices matter--the whole team. And we need to step up as a community to support our healthcare workers with enough high quality PPE to keep them safe, mental & physical health support, and an evidence-based plan to contain the pandemic so we don't work them into exhaustion. We need to all be on the same team. Donate to support our work, sign up for services, share your healthcare worker story: hcwhosted.org