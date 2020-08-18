Tucson man sentenced in 2018 death of his girlfriend

Tucson man sentenced in 2018 death of his girlfriend
Garcia, who turned himself in for killing his girlfriend in 2018, received his sentence on Aug. 18, 2020 after 900 days of serving time. (Source: PCSD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 18, 2020 at 4:15 PM MST - Updated August 18 at 4:15 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In March of 2018, a Tucson man suspected of killing his girlfriend turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico Border.

More than 2 years later, Jose Islas Garcia finally his sentence in Superior Court [Aug. 18, 2020] for the killing of 18-year-old Yocelyn Ozuna Ortega.

Garcia received 18-and-a-half years in prison for one count of Second-Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in Domestic Violence.

The 29-year-old also received 900 days credit for time served.

Back in 2018, Garcia fled Tucson after killing his girlfriend at their Tucson home. According to reports, the couple had a history of domestic violence.

To read more details about the homicide and investigation, click [HERE].

Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.