Tucson man sentenced in 2018 death of his girlfriend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In March of 2018, a Tucson man suspected of killing his girlfriend turned himself in at the U.S.-Mexico Border.
More than 2 years later, Jose Islas Garcia finally his sentence in Superior Court [Aug. 18, 2020] for the killing of 18-year-old Yocelyn Ozuna Ortega.
Garcia received 18-and-a-half years in prison for one count of Second-Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault in Domestic Violence.
The 29-year-old also received 900 days credit for time served.
Back in 2018, Garcia fled Tucson after killing his girlfriend at their Tucson home. According to reports, the couple had a history of domestic violence.
To read more details about the homicide and investigation, click [HERE].
