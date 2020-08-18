TUSD: More children, families may qualify for protection under the McKinney-Vento Act during pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Tucson Unified School District reminds families that under federal law, every student must complete a McKinney-Vento Eligibility Questionnaire each school year.
The district is aware that many families are facing difficult circumstances during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, the district said they believe a child’s right to an education must be protected.
Children may qualify for certain rights and protections under the federal McKinney-Vento Act, including the right to receive a free, appropriate public education and immediate enrollment in school even if families don’t have documents required for registration.
The McKinney-Vento Act could assist families facing these challenges:
- Displaced and living in a shelter.
- Living in a motel or campground due to the lack of an alternative adequate accommodation.
- Living in a car, park, abandoned building, bus or train station.
- Living with other people at their residence due to loss of housing or economic hardship.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many more families might qualify under the federal act. Families with questions about their student’s eligibility may contact the HEART office at (520) 232-7058.
