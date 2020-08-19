Arizona ranks No. 7 for most affordable utility costs in the country

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona is one of the most affordable states for utilities, according to a study by Move.org.
Move.org researched what the average household pays in utility bills and found that the state was number seven of most affordable states in the county.
The report found that Arizonans pay an average of $431.07 in utilities each month.
Here are some other key findings:
- Hawaii tops the list with the highest average utility cost of $587.79.
- New Mexico has the lowest cost of utilities with an average of $344.55.
- The national average of utilities is $398.24, which is roughly the same amount as the recent unemployment stipend of $400.
- Electricity bills are more expensive on the East Coast. This is probably why seven of the top ten states with the most expensive utilities are on the Atlantic Seaboard.
You can view the full 2020 report HERE.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.