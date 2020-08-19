Breweries banding together for social justice

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of breweries across the country are banding together in hopes of making the country a more inclusive place.
“I think its time for people to be brave and for people to say I care about this,” said Kyle Jefferson, Co-Owner Pueblo Vida Brewing Company
Weathered soles brewery in san Antonio Texas asked breweries across the country to sell a beer they developed called Black Is Beautiful to bring awareness to racial injustice and inequality. The only rule for selling the beer is, the brewery donates all proceeds from Black Is Beautiful to a local chapter of the NAACP.
“We felt like we have a platform and a voice,” said Jefferson. “If we don’t use that were never going to see the positive change that we want to see in our community and our country.”
He says they’ve sold a majority of their Black Is Beautiful beer but, they have between 10 percent and 15 percent left to sell. If you want to buy the beer, it is available for pickup during the brewery’s normal operating hours. When they do sell out, they will donate around $4500 to the Tucson chapter of the NAACP.
Jefferson says that business has been rough since they were forced to close their doors, shifting to take-out only because of the coronavirus pandemic, but he says he’s not allowing that to be an excuse for not bringing attention to this cause.
“It comes down to integrity were going to get through this,” said Jefferson. “People of color have been dealing with adversity for hundreds of years and this is something we’ve had to face for six months; they need the money more than we do.”
Jefferson is hoping that bringing attention to this cause creates a more inclusive Tucson.
“Unfortunately, craft brewing isn’t the most diverse,” said Jefferson. “If someone of color sees black is beautiful and says wow they’re an ally, I feel comfortable in that space now, that’s what we want to create because we are a community space and we want everybody to feel comfortable here.”
