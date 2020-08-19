Extreme heat leads to dozens of distress calls in Arizona desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Extreme temperatures are making the dangerous trek through the southern Arizona desert even more dangerous for illegal immigrants, and they’re calling for help.
U.S. Border Patrol agents said they rescued more than 30 migrants over the weekend of August 14-16 after receiving dozens of 911 distress calls. Many of the migrants said they were lost in the desert within the Tohono O’odham Indian reservation. The majority of callers were Mexican men who were then presumably abandoned by their smuggler, the Border Patrol said.
Agents trained as EMT’s treated several migrants suffering minor injuries. Two migrants were hospitalized for more serious, but non-life threatening, heat related injuries, agents said.
Agents also rescued five migrants who activated a rescue beacon after becoming lost in the remote mountains west of Ajo.
All those rescued will be processed for immigration violations once they are medically cleared for travel.
