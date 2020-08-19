Fact Finders: Can FedEx, UPS step in with mail-in ballots?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Will private companies deliver your mail-in ballot this fall?
Some on social media suggested that companies like FedEx and UPS could pick up the slack if announced cuts were made to the U.S. Postal Service.
The Pima County Recorder told our KOLD News 13 crew Friday that she recommended mailing it back early enough to make sure it counts.
But, those companies quickly shot down the calls to help.
Reuters was the first to report that UPS and FedEx warned they could not carry ballots like U.S. Postal Service.
In a statement, UPS told Reuters that “state ballots must be postmarked to be considered valid and only the USPS has lawful postmarking status.”
That would mean neither UPS, FedEx or other private parties could technically be involved in shipping ballots.
CNN Business reported FedEx said it doesn’t want to handle individual ballots.
There are various laws and regulations for that could prohibit private delivery companies form handling mail-in absentee ballots, which could be considered harvesting.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced Tuesday he would “suspend” several of his initiatives — including the removal of the distinctive blue mailboxes that prompted an outcry — until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”
