FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One last day of extreme heat!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air moves in for the beginning of the work week, but then it is looking like we could tap into some tropical moisture by this Thursday, which will give us a boost in our storm chances through the weekend!
WEDNESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 109F. Excessive heat warning expires at 8pm.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 80s.
THURSDAY: 20% chance of storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 106F.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. A high of 107F under mostly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 107F.
