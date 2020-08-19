Free firearms class offered Aug. 22 at county shooting range

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range will be holding a free introduction to shooting sports on Aug. 22.
Novice shooters will learn to shoot handguns and rifles under the instruction of certified coaches and national champion shooters. All necessary equipment will be provided at no cost.
Sessions will be held at 8:30, 10:00 and 11:30 a.m. The range is located at 11296 S. Harrison Road and operated by Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation. They will be teaming up with the University of Arizona and the National Shooting Sports Foundation for the event.
Pre-registration is requested to manage class sizes and all participants must wear facial coverings.
“First Shots” is organized by the WildGats, a collegiate shooting team for the Scholastic Action Shooting Program (SASP) at the University of Arizona, and is geared to those who have never touched a firearm before.
“We’ve found that the people coming out to try this course find out that shooting sports is not scary and they have a really good time,” Cliff Gyves, Shooting Sports Program manager for NRPR, said.
Besides the Southeast Regional Park, Pima County also operates two other shooting ranges, two archery ranges and a clay target center. Learn more at the county’s Shooting Sports Program website.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.