Health officials urge public to get flu shot during COVID-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Health officials urge the public to get their flu shot in preparation for this flu season, stressing the importance of how vaccination can help healthcare facilities already strained by COVID-19.
"This year's flu shot is going to be a huge public health push pretty much from all provider's including the county health department," said Crystal Rambaud, the Vaccine-Preventable Diseases Program Manager for the Pima County Health Department.
Dr. Gordon Carr, Banner Health's Chief Medical Officer, said the flu shot is the easiest and most effective way to prevent the flu and is very important this year during the pandemic.
"It's true that flu and COVID-19 can look similar in the early phases of the illness with fever, respiratory symptoms, shortness of break," he said.
Health officials worry even a moderate flu season could have huge impacts on the capacity of healthcare facilities especially if COVID-19 cases spike this winter when hospitals are typically busy dealing with flu patients
"Given everything we've seen in July with the amount of stress that COVID placed on the healthcare system, it will be important to minimize any additional surge of flu cases in the wintertime," Carr said.
If you wondered whether a person could get the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, Carr said some research shows it's possible.
"There are some early studies being published that do describe it's possible to have what we call a co-infection which could be COVID plus flu or another respiratory virus," he said.
Carr said you can get the flu shot as soon as it becomes available and it should remain effective through the entire flu season.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.