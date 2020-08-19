Internet traffic increases as school begins online

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With the beginning of the online school year, reliance on communication technologies and internet connectivity is like never before.
Cox Communications has seen a steady increase in internet traffic as school hours have resumed, with children and teachers working exclusively online. This additional traffic, combined with those already working from home, creates high demand on the internet backbone.
The internet provider says it’s invested more than $1 billion in upgrading the network to enable gigabit speeds and is build for times like these.
In any case, Cox wants to share some tips and tricks that parents, teachers, school children and those working from home can use to maximize their internet performance.
- Designate a school space within your home, ideally one that’s free of other distractions, and then check to ensure it has a strong Wi-Fi connection.
- Move your router to the room in which you use Wi-Fi the most. The more distance there is between your device and the router, the longer it will take to send data between them.
- Look out for Wi-Fi obstacles: Windows, furniture, fish tanks, metallic blinds, and mirrors can affect your Wi-Fi.
- Other smart devices in the home may be operating on the same frequency as your Wi-Fi router. Cox recommends the following distances between household appliances and your in-home wifi device: Microwave ovens, approximately 40 feet; baby monitors, approximately 20-40 feet; cordless phones, approximately 20-30 feet; Bluetooth devices, approximately 20 feet.
- Wi-Fi is all about bandwidth. The more devices that connect, the slower the speeds will be. When not in use, turn off laptops, tablets and computers.
- If possible, complete large downloads, like software upgrades, overnight and not when kids are online in school between 7:30 am and 2:30 pm.
- When planning Zoom conferences, Google Meets and such unrelated to school, schedule them in the late afternoon or evening hours to lessen the demand on your home network.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.