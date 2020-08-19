Mesa man accused of plotting to kill brother, turn family members into ‘sex slaves’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mesa man is facing multiple charges after being arrested for allegedly plotting to kill his brother and turn his brother’s family members into “sex slaves.”
Ross Emmick, 36, was arrested on Aug. 14 and is being held on $350,000 bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 21.
He faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, theft by extortion, stalking, and computer tampering.
According to a report in AZ Family, Emmick was allegedly making threats against his brother and other family members because he believed he should have received an inheritance that their grandparents left to the brother.
