Officials recommend disciplinary action for Pima County Constable

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The State of Arizona Constable Ethics, Standards and Training Board has recommended that a Pima County Constable, Oscar Vasquez, a Democrat in District 4, be disciplined for a series of alleged violations.
Those violations, and Vasquez’s response, can found [HERE] in this 144 page report.
As a brief summary, Vasquez, who was first elected in 2016 and is seeking reelection in 2020, is accused of damaging several county issued vehicles but neglecting to report it, urinating in public which was recorded, driving 106 miles per hour in a 65 zone, verbally attacking several members of the general public, being ordered to take an anger management course and a driving course but failed to do so.
The state board recommends a minimum 30 day suspension without pay.
“Certainly I support the state’s recommendation,” said District 3 Supervisor Sharon Bronson. “Because it’s a matter of public safety.”
Public safety is also a concern of the state board in making its recommendation.
“We also want to protect the taxpayers because this could result in a lawsuit,” said Bronson. “He could hurt people.”
Vasquez would not consent to an interview at this time but he said he may after the county hands down its judgement which will come at its September 1, 2020 board meeting.
“Most of the charges are false,” Vasquez said. “I responded to all of them.”
