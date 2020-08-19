Oro Valley Police looking for shoplifting suspects following incident at a Target

By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 19, 2020 at 2:14 PM MST - Updated August 19 at 2:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police is asking for help in identifying two shoplifters after authorities say they stole $1000 worth of merchandise from a Target on 10555 N Oracle Rd on July 23 around 9 p,m.

Police say one suspect is a female in her 30s, who was wearing a green top and yoga pants. Authorities believe she appears to have tattoos on her forearm.

The other suspect is described as a male in his 40s, wearing a grey top and jeans.

Both suspects are described as being Hispanic and 5′8″.

Authorities say the two left in a silver or white sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oro Valley Police.

