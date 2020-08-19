Oro Valley Police looking for shoplifting suspects following incident at a Target

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley Police is asking for help in identifying two shoplifters after authorities say they stole $1000 worth of merchandise from a Target on 10555 N Oracle Rd on July 23 around 9 p,m.
Police say one suspect is a female in her 30s, who was wearing a green top and yoga pants. Authorities believe she appears to have tattoos on her forearm.
The other suspect is described as a male in his 40s, wearing a grey top and jeans.
Both suspects are described as being Hispanic and 5′8″.
Authorities say the two left in a silver or white sedan with a sunroof.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oro Valley Police.
