From pandemic to partying, massive pool bash in China

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hundreds of people in China were seen reveling at a huge pool party on Saturday, Aug. 15. in the city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus emerged late last year.
Video obtained shows crowds of people at Maya Beach Water Park crammed in the water, either standing or floating atop rubber dinghies, while performers on stage amped up the large crowds.
The city’s COVID-19 lock-down was lifted in April.
The first cluster of COVID-19 cases was linked to a seafood market in Wuhan in late 2019.
The city of 11 million went into lock-down in January, leaving streets deserted and residents under very strict social distancing regulations- a complete 180 from Saturday’s pool festivities.
While other cities around the world struggle with rising cases of COVID-19, Wuhan has not reported a local case since mid-May.
