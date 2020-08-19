Pima Community College opens for first day of classes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The fall semester for students started at Pima Community College on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Of course, because of coronavirus, things look different this year.
In fact, about 80% of PCC’s students won’t set foot on campus at all this semester. Instead, they will be taking classes online.
The only people who will spend time on campus this fall are faculty and students in the college's hybrid courses.
These are for the career and technical fields like nursing and welding.
But even as those students step onto campus, things will not be the same.
First of all, no one is allowed to just show up and go to class.
Rather all students in hybrid courses must be pre-approved to be on campus.
They're also required to:
- Park in a designated parking lot
- Wear face masks at all times
- Check-in daily (temperature checks and health questionnaire)
Once students check-in, they'll be given a wristband so everyone on campus knows they're safe.
PCC officials said the wristbands will change colors each day so people can't just keep their old ones and bypass check-in.
Of course, social distancing will also be encouraged throughout campus and classrooms will be isolated so germs aren't spreading from room to room.
"We are taking safety very seriously. When students come, they are obviously going to have a very different experience from last fall, but we really want to ensure their safety," President of Campuses, Dr. David Doré said.
Doré said the college wants to ensure every student is able to continue their education virtually this semester, too.
That’s why PCC purchased more than 2,000 laptops, tablets, and hot spots for students to check out through the library if they do not have their own.
Students can apply by going to the MyPima home page or the Student Resources tab on the PCC website.
