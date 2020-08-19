Police in Canada, Tucson ask for help locating missing man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Edmonton, Alberta are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Edmonton man who was last heard from while travelling in Nogales, Sonora.
The family of 44-year-old David John Packham, reported him missing on June 16. Packham told his family that he was travelling from Nogales, Mexico to Tucson on May 12. They have not heard from him since May 13.
Packham is described as 6 feet tall, 175-200 pounds with brown hair, blue eyes and several tattoos on his right forearm and hand.
Packham’s disappearance is considered to be out of character and there are concerns for his well-being.
Investigators with the Edmonton Police Service Missing Persons Unit have reached out to police in Mexico and the United States via Interpol regarding Packham’s disappearance and the investigation remains ongoing. There is no indication to suggest foul play at this time.
Anyone who has information about Packham’s whereabouts are asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567.
