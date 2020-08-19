Re-entry preparations for UArizona students

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the University of Arizona prepares for the start of classes on Monday, a number of measures have been implemented to help mitigate the risk for COVID-19.
During today’s weekly briefing on the campus reentry plan – the final briefing before the semester begins – Chris Kopach, UArizona assistant vice president for Facilities Management, outlined some of the physical changes that have been made on campus in response to the pandemic:
- The university Carpenter Shop has fabricated 1,329 sneeze guards, which have been installed across campus.
- Thousands of touch-free paper towel dispensers and hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed across campus.
- More than 5,000 spray bottles of disinfectant have been issued to faculty, staff and researchers. The bottles can be dropped off with Facilities Management for refills every evening.
- A number of tents are being set up at the Student Union Memorial Center, Student Recreation Center and other locations on campus to provide shaded multipurpose outdoor areas.
- Signage has been posted across campus encouraging physical distancing and adherence to the university’s face covering mandate and other CDC guidelines.
Kopach said the main UArizona campus has been divided into 10 zones, with Facilities Management staff dedicated to each of those areas. Additional staff are assigned to other UArizona locations throughout Tucson and statewide to make sure they have what they need.
He added that custodial staff members have undergone training on isolation procedures, and they are equipped to respond within one hour to reports of COVID-19 cases on campus to clean and disinfect the area.
"It really takes a team to make this happen," he said.
