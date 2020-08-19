Reid Park Zoo to reopen to public Aug. 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in five months, Reid Park Zoo is ready to welcome visitors.
Reid Park Zoo closed March 18 to “support community efforts to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-1” and postponed several of its markque events, like the Asian Lantern Festival.
The zoo announced it will reopen Friday, Aug. 28 with a modified viewing experience called “Wildlife Walks.” Zoo members will get a sneak peek and be allowed to go Aug. 26 and 27.
Tickets must be purchased at least one day in advance on the zoo’s website https://reidparkzoo.org/. Tickets will be available starting Friday, Aug. 21.
The following is a news release from the zoo about the reopening.
During your next visit to the Zoo, you will notice we are taking significant measures to protect the health and wellness of our community and prevent the spread of COVID-19. There are some important changes for you to make note of before you visit:
- Tickets must be reserved in advance! All tickets must be purchased at least one day (up to seven days) in advance on the Zoo’s website — including tickets for Zoo members. Guests will only be admitted during their scheduled day, and tickets will be scanned for touchless entry. No tickets or memberships will be sold at the gate. Tickets will be available starting on Friday, August 21.
- Bring water! Zoo water fountains will be closed as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Hydration is so important (especially during these hot summer months!) so we encourage you to bring water. Water will also be available for purchase from food carts throughout the Zoo.
- Come for a Wildlife Walk: Interactive amenities are unavailable for the time being. The carousel, train rides, play equipment, giraffe feedings, keeper presentations, and indoor areas such as the Zoo’s Conservation Learning Center are unavailable as an extra safety precaution. Zoo education programs, including field trips, will be offered online only.
- Social distancing is a must! A limited number of guests will be admitted per day, allowing guests to spread out during their visit. Please remain 6 feet apart from other parties (there are signs and sidewalk markers to help you) and practice excellent handwashing hygiene. Face masks are required to enter the Zoo and should be worn at any point where social distancing may be challenging, such as crossing paths or inside restrooms
- The animals need social distancing, too. Animals who are more susceptible to human illnesses will have extra distancing barriers around their habitats for added protection.
- Construction is underway for phase one of the Zoo’s 10 Year Master plan! The Cafe, Gift Shop, and Front Gate are closed for construction. Guests will enter the Zoo through a temporary entryway and will be able to find plenty of food and retail options at carts located throughout the Zoo. Plexiglass barriers at retail kiosks will provide protection for team members and guests and transactions will be limited to credit cards – no cash.
- Please stay home if you are not well! All Zoo employees are required to wear masks and will not be allowed to work if they are sick. Guests who are sick are also encouraged to stay home and reschedule their visit.
- We’re cleaning, cleaning, cleaning! Highly touched areas including handrails, restrooms, credit card machines, and employee areas are being sanitized frequently in accordance with current CDC safety protocol.
