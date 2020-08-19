Tucson Parks and Recreation to open some facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Parks and Recreation are opening some facilities after they were shutdown due to COVID-19 concerns.
Beginning Aug. 21, small ramadas, restrooms, sport courts and horseshoe pits will be limited to 10 people per court. Ramada and alcohol permits will be accepted beginning Aug. 28.
Tennis courts and pickleball will be limited to four per court.
Groups larger than 10 will be required to make reservations on sports fields.
Playgrounds will be open beginning Aug. 24
Basketball courts, outdoor fitness equipment, medium and large ramadas and splash pads are still closed.
Tucson Parks and Recreation encourage participants to practice physical distancing and wear face coverings while at the park.
