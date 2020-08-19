Tucson Police search for suspects involved in drive by-shooting, robbery

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police is looking for any possible suspects following three incidents this morning.
At 6:30 a.m. TPD got a call about a shooting between several vehicles in the 2700 block of south Nogales highway.
Officers responded and found evidence of one of the cars involved, a black and orange passenger car that authorities say sped off.
While investigating, TPD received another call from the 2500 block of east Cameron Vista, the caller confirmed there was a black and orange vehicle parked outside. Authorities say a fight ensued and the home was robbed along with a black BMW.
Later, midtown officers report seeing the BMW and black and orange vehicle driving together and discover a crash at the intersection of 29th and Colombus.
The black BMW was missing at the scene along with the driver of the black and orange car.
There are currently no suspects in custody.
TPD is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.
