Tucson woman receives nearly $3,000 water bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman is drowning in a massive water bill. Elaine Lepisto-Reppe was recently informed by Tucson Water she owes them nearly $3,000 for this month’s water usage.
“I am sick to my stomach. I honestly don’t know how I’m going to do this,” Lepisto-Reppe teared up. “It’s a little bit over the top, it’s overwhelming.”
On August 6th, a water meter reader visited her property and told her that her water usage had sky-rocketed. On August 11th, Lepisto-Reppe received an alert saying her water was flowing at about 233 gallons per hour. By the time she received her bill, the current usage was at 153,340 gallons.
“That’s enough to fill two 30 by 50 pools!” she said.
Her bill came out to $2,907.72.
“I’ve never had a bill like this,” said Lepisto-Reppe. “My average bills run $80 to $90.”
So, how does a 68-year-old woman who lives alone rack up such a high bill?
“What is happening here?” she asked.
Frantic, Lepisto-Reppe says she contacted Tucson Water and was told she may have a leak.
“There’s no sign of leakage around the premises or in the premises. I would be swimming in that amount of water, " she said. “I did get a plumber out to leak-detect and he just said, ‘This is an old house, you should just have it re-piped’ [at a cost of $9,000].”
Worse still, Lepisto-Reppe says she has been unable to get anymore answers from Tucson Water.
“My brother died and I just never switched the account over,” she said.
Ever since her brother died in 2006, Lepisto-Reppe has been making payments on his account.
Tucson Water told KOLD News 13, for privacy reasons, representatives only give out information to individuals who are listed as authorized on the account. If the account holder passes away, a death certificate and ID is required to make changes.
“I’m trying to do the right thing and they are not making it easy,” Lepisto-Reppe said.
A spokesperson for Tucson Water said customers who unexpectedly receive a high water bill can request an extension for payment or set up a payment plan. If a leak is involved, Tucson Water can adjust the bill once the leak is repaired. For a fee, they can also send someone out to make sure the meter is working properly. If the meter is damaged, the fee will be waived and the bill will be adjusted. However, officials say broken meters are extremely rare.
Tucson Water says they are working with Lepisto-Reppe to address this.
