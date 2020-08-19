Tucson woman receives nearly $3,000 water bill

A spokesperson for Tucson Water said customers who unexpectedly receive a high water bill can request an extension for payment or set up a payment plan. If a leak is involved, Tucson Water can adjust the bill once the leak is repaired. For a fee, they can also send someone out to make sure the meter is working properly. If the meter is damaged, the fee will be waived and the bill will be adjusted. However, officials say broken meters are extremely rare.