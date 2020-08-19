Two Tucson teachers test positive for COVID-19, school closed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Unified School District closed Tolson Elementary school on August 18 after two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The two teachers worked together according to TUSD. Their positive test results came in on Monday, Aug. 17.
The District says they have followed all CDC and Pima County Health Department protocols and the six potentially exposed employees are self-quarantined for the next 14 days.
The school says they have disinfected surfaces and will remain tentatively closed, per TUSD regulation EB-E2-T, until September 1, 2020.
The school could open sooner, or remain closed longer, depending on staff availability.
There were no students on the campus at the time of the potential exposure, since all students opted for remote learning.
