UArizona and Covid Watch launch exposure notification app to track COVID-19

Campus community members are encouraged to download the app. Once they do, they will be prompted to select the University of Arizona as their region. The number of regions able to securely confirm diagnoses will grow after the pilot. Users will then be offered region-specific information and resources upon notification of exposure risk. For example, exposed UArizona users will be told whether to quarantine and for how long, what symptoms to monitor, how to reach a UArizona manual contact tracer and how to connect with Campus Health to schedule a test or be seen for symptoms.