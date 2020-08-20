Arizona National Park Service to celebrate 104th birthday in virtual park fest this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The National Park Service will be celebrating its 104th birthday this month and is asking everyone to join them on August 22nd and 23rd in an online virtual event.
This virtual family friendly event will feature Arizona’s national parks, national monuments, recreation areas and more. Coffee with a scientist, cultural demonstrations, and kids’ activities will still be at the event. Participants can learn about current research in the parks and enjoy music from across Arizona.
An additional 15 percent discount will also be available at park stores on Aug. 25, 2020.
For more information click HERE.
To RSVP for the Facebook event, click HERE.
