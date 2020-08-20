AZDHS approves Tucson Invisible Theatre reopening

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Invisible Theatre in Tucson announced it’s reopening on Sep. 1, with official approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“The state of Arizona agrees that we have created a plan that will work using the safest and most sanitary conditions as outlined by the CDC and the City of Tucson, " said Susan Claasen, managing assistant director for the theater.
“Our priority is, and will always be, to keep our customers, artists and our staff safe. Our second priority is to get back to creating the magic of live theatre in Tucson!”
The theatre has even installed an ionization system for sanitation, similar to the ones used in hospitals for disinfection.
At the moment the establishment will be instituting boutique seating. Since they can only anticipate about 22 people nightly due to capacity protocols, seating will be based on reservations. There will be no sales at their box office.
Patrons will be seated directly into assigned seats, while the lobby will only be a pass-trough into the theatre to void congregation.
A back door and front door will be utilized for easy access and social distancing and there will be an electronic check-in, rather than someone taking tickets at the door.
All audience members must wear masks for the duration of their time inside the theatre, which will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized after every performance.
Minimal staff will be used during business hours to decrease risks associated with COVID-19.
Fore those interested in purchasing tickets and making reservations, contact the Invisible Theatre Box Office at (520) 882-9727. A list of its scheduled performances in September is right below.
SCHEDULED PERFORMANCE DATES
Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 7:30 PM (Opening)
Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Friday,September 4 2020 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 3:00 PM
Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Friday,September 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM
*The Invisible Theatre is located at 1400 N. First Ave, at Drachman.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.