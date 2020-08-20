Cochise is lone county in southern Arizona meeting all benchmarks to reopen schools

Pima County has met one benchmark for reopening schools. (Source: AZ Family)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 20, 2020 at 2:31 PM MST - Updated August 20 at 2:32 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County is one of four counties in Arizona meeting all three benchmarks for reopening schools set by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

According to the health department, every one of Arizona’s 15 counties is meeting at least one of the benchmarks. Pima County is the one county in Arizona that is meeting only one benchmark.

AZDHS on Thursday published a chart that explains the three benchmarks and shows where each county stands. AZ Family mapped out the data HERE.

The three benchmarks are:

  • Cases
  • Percent Positivity
  • COVID-Like Illness

Pima County met only the third, having two weeks of less than 10 percent of hospital visits due to CLI.

