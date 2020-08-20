As courts restore operations, COVID-19 creates a new normal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In many ways the federal Judiciary has never changed—just as in the nation’s earliest years, the Constitution still requires federal courts to conduct many critical legal proceedings in person, but now COVID-19 is challenging that.
When the coronavirus cases spiked in March, court practices changed almost overnight, relying on virtual hearings that make it possible to conduct most court-related activities without coming to the building, according to the U.S. Courts website. Now, with courts seeking to restore in-person proceedings, one thing already is clear: Justice in a pandemic environment will have a very different look and feel.
“On August 24, when we start our first trials, jurors will enter courtrooms that look nothing like what they would expect,” said Chief Judge James K. Bredar, of the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland. “Plexiglass shields erected throughout. No public gallery. All participants masked, and lawyers wearing headsets so they look like air traffic controllers. Stand-alone jury chairs spread across the back and one side of the courtroom, all at least six feet apart.”
Like federal judges across the country, Bredar is reinventing his courtroom in an attempt to achieve two vital interests: protecting public health from COVID-19 infection while also ensuring Constitutional rights that date back centuries. Despite obvious risks and public anxieties, he and other judges said they are working through the challenges.
“It’s a balancing act, and a tough one, but balancing acts are not unfamiliar to judges,” Bredar said. “When the proceedings begin, the trials will have a familiar structure and cadence, with counsel making opening statements and presenting evidence in the ordinary, time-honored sequence. At their core, these will still be orderly jury trials, and easily recognized as such.”
New courtroom layouts are among the many ways courts are seeking to limit the risk of COVID-19 infection.
Courts have moved forward, and sometimes backward, as local COVID-19 caseloads have fallen and then risen again.
In their efforts to balance safety and justice, judges and clerks of court say they have gained expertise in such arcane topics as building air flow, and many have consulted with epidemiologists.
In addition to plexiglass, some courts have installed audio systems with headsets that enable clients and lawyers to whisper to each other, much as they would in a traditional courtroom, but from a safe distance.
Courts also have wrestled with the question of who must wear masks in the courtroom.
Many courts, citing the Sixth Amendment right to confront witnesses, are requiring that witnesses not wear masks while testifying.
“The attorneys were very specific that that’s what they wanted,” said David C. Nye, chief judge of the District of Idaho, which has resumed jury trials. “They wanted to have the jurors see the witness’s face, to assess credibility.”
As in-person courtroom proceedings ramp up, the biggest cost of social distancing is the physical space that it requires. With participants forced to sit six feet apart, courts are using multiple courtrooms for one proceeding. This includes overflow rooms for the public to see or hear courtroom proceedings, and extra space for witnesses and jury deliberation.
For all the efforts to protect public health, Judiciary leaders acknowledge that the greatest uncertainty is beyond their control. On the question of whether the public, and even court staff, will trust that courthouses will be safe from infection, the jury literally is still out.
Judges and court clerks say that early jury trials have proceeded on schedule, but they are going to great lengths to assure jurors their health will be protected.
“For over two centuries, the federal courts have always remained open—through wartime, natural disasters, and even previous pandemics,” Bredar said. “It remains true now, because of the dedication of judges, court staff, attorneys, and members of the public, who dutifully continue to serve as jurors and witnesses.”
