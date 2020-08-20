El Tour de Tucson postponed to April 2021

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The 38th Banner - University Medicine El Tour de Tucson has been postponed to April 2021 due to health concerns onset by the coronavirus.
The event was originally scheduled for November 21, 2020.
All registered participants will have the option to roll their registration to the postponed date of April 10, 2021 or defer their registration to the 39th El Tour de Tucson that will be held in the traditional weekend before Thanksgiving time frame of November 20, 2021.
There will also be virtual options announced soon for El Tour riders and teams to safely experience the joys of the ride this November.
The organizers carefully monitored the evolving pandemic and consulted with a multitude of local and national health and safety officials before making any decisions.
“El Tour has been part of the Tucson community for nearly four decades, raising over $100 million for local, national and international charities. Unfortunately, the pandemic forced us to postpone the event until spring, but this allows our riders to challenge themselves to ride in an unprecedented two El Tour de Tucson events in the same calendar year,” said TJ Juskiewicz, El Tour de Tucson Executive Director.
