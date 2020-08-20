Families hug for first time in months—through plastic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the first time in months, family members at an assisted-living facility in Tucson got to hug their loved ones.
Closing their doors in March to visitors and volunteers, St. Luke’s Home put up a plastic screen with plastic sleeve holes for a quick embrace.
“It feels like a year,” June Johnson said about not seeing her family. " I feel happy that I get to hug my momma and my sister”
Thursday, her mom and sister came to be one of the first to squeeze their loved one through the screen.
“It’s very emotional, we haven’t been able to hug her or touch her since the first part of March,” said Donna Baumann, June’s sister.
When the moment came, the two hugged for minutes, catching up quickly and kissing with masks and a screen between them.
“I didn’t really feel the plastic,” said Baumann
Johnson’s mother, Mary Kay Johnson, said she would usually visit twice a month. Now, the only thing she can do for her daughter is drop stuff off at the door and call. She described the feeling of holding her daughter as “overwhelming.”
“Anytime a mother hugs her children it feels good. It’s what they want to do,” she said.
St. Luke’s is letting people hug through their “hugging tunnel” Monday through Wednesday, just a couple families at a time, for the next four weeks. The screen and sleeves are cleaned between each use.
“I’ve missed my family very much with COVID-19, and phone calls don’t really do enough. So, hugs would be the most exciting thing I could ask for,” said Rebecca Keogh, a resident at St. Luke’s.
In a time when there’s so much distance, even with hugs, it’s a simple way to bring these families back to a time there was not as much distance.
“It’s like having a baby again in your arms, and just having that touch and that hug…it’s better than anything in the world,” said Judith Fusci, who was getting hugs Thursday.
