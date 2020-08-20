FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Genevieve may bring us some rain!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - For the end of the week, temps will be in the lower 100s with storm chances increasing. Hurricane Genevieve is following the coast of Baja California and will bring moisture into our area.
THURSDAY: 10% chance of storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 106F. Storm chances increase overnight (30%).
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 103F.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 103F.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. 10% chance for showers and storms with a high of 105F.
TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
