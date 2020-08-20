FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances go up while temperatures go down by this weekend.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - This weekend will be the coolest weekend we have seen all month with daytime highs falling to about 101 to 103 degrees. Starting this evening, we will be tapping in to tropical moisture bringing us better storm chances by this weekend.
TONIGHT: Storm chances increase overnight (30%). Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mainly sunny with a high of 103F.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms (increasing throughout the evening 30%). Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 103F.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies. 10% chance for showers and storms with a high of 106F.
TUESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106F.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F.
