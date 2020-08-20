If you own a pool, here’s how you can make some bucks before summer’s end

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson summers are absolutely brutal. With ongoing temperatures reaching over 100 degrees, most of us want to cool off with friends, but with COVID-19 around it’s hard to socialize and manage group gatherings.
Swimply might be what you’re looking for if you have a home pool you’re not using and you want to make extra money- or if you’re looking for a place to take one last splash with friends before summer’s end.
Pool owners set availability and rates, while accepting or rejecting specific requests. Swimply takes a 15 percent commission.
Pool owners can also set rules, such as allowing infants, pets, large groups or glass in pool areas. They can also set whether guests will have access to restrooms and other amenities like pool toys, stereo speakers, WiFi and barbeque grills.
Swimply can also discount host prices by providing promotional codes to guests.
At the moment most pool-hosts only allow between 10-15 guests per rental. The current price range is between $15-60/hour, and it varies depending on quality.
If you’re willing to travel, Phoenix has more options for you to choose from. It will be easier on your pocket if you split the price with friends or family, as some of the nicer pools are a bit more pricey than others.
Simply is fairly new. Unlike Air BnB, it has progressed o it doesn’t have a lot of reviews, but if you’re willing to jump in and try something new- this could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
You can simply go to swimply.com to find a pool or become a host. To learn more about Swimply’s terms and conditions click [HERE]. You can also download the app on your smart phone.
