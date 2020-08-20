Movies made in Sedona archived in digital collection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Over 100 western films have been shot in Sedona since 1923. Now, they are archived in a collection on the Arizona Memory Project’s website.
“We are thrilled to share images from our collection that illustrate some of those moments when the casting of Sedona scenery, movie stars and residents led to memorable cinematic moments,” said Janeen Trevillyan, historian and museum board president. “This is the Sedona Heritage Museum’s third collection to be added to the Arizona Memory Project, an outreach platform otherwise not feasible for a small volunteer organization like ours.”
It all started with the 1923 adaptation of Zane Grey’s book Call of the Canyon. Film production became such an important industry in Sedona that a lodge, sound stage, and numerous film sets were erected over the years. The actors and activity surrounding the sets often drew in tourists, setting the stage for Sedona’s flourishing tourism industry today.
Photos of John Wayne, Joan Crawford, and Elvis Presley are just a few of the over 80 photographs shared in the Arizona’s Little Hollywood- Movies Made in Sedona collection.
