Nominations open for annual Tucson Man and Woman of the Year and Founders Award

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Through October 2, 2020, Greater Tucson Leadership (GTL) will be accepting nominations for the 68th annual Tucson Man and Woman of the Year and Founders Award recipients and GTL Alumni Excellence Award.
GTL encourages community members to nominate deserving individuals and is seeking nominations from a wide cross-section of the community. The goal is to attract nominations which highlight Tucson’s pacesetters; individuals who are inspiring, effective and compelling.
On Friday, February 19, 2021, at 6 p.m. the process will be capped off when GTL presents the 68th Annual Tucson Man and Woman of the Year and Founders Award Gala at Casino Del Sol.
The award program honors a man and woman who have distinguished themselves for active support of community projects, demonstrated excellence in leadership and who are a source of positive influence and inspiration for others.
The Founders Award, established in 1985, is a lifetime achievement recognition honoring an individual who has demonstrated significant long-term community involvement and accomplishments and who has helped to shape the community in a positive manner with merit and dedication.
The GTL Alumni Excellence Award honors someone who has demonstrated a significant long-term commitment to Tucson; represents the highest ideals of service and loyalty to the community; and is actively utilizing the leadership skills learned during their time in the GTL program.
Nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2020 and must be accompanied by a resume or CV of the nominee, including a headshot.
For more information, visit Greater Tucson Leadership.
