Phoenix woman injured in officer-involved shooting in Ahwatukee

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police in Phoenix are investigating an officer-involved shooting that sent a woman to the hospital in serious condition.
No officers were injured in the incident.
According to a report in AZ Family, the woman was shot by a Phoenix police officer at an Ahwatukee apartment complex on 48th Street near Ray Road on Wednesday, Aug. 19.
Sgt. Ann Justus with the Phoenix Police Department said officers got a call around 5 p.m. when mental health professionals were helping a suicidal 22-year-old woman who was threatening to hurt her roommate. The roommate was the one who originally called for help.
When police arrived, the roommate was outside the apartment. Nearby apartments were evacuated when officers heard one gunshot inside the apartment.
Police say the woman came to the door with a shotgun and raised it at officers after being given multiple commands to drop it, which is when one officer fired, hitting the woman in the arm.
