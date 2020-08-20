Prosecuted and Paid: Government doles out billions in coronavirus relief money to companies that paid out millions in fraud-related cases

“CARES Act grants are designed to provide needed support to hospitals and caregivers on the front lines caring for those with COVID in our communities. The grants have helped us maintain our ability to serve public health needs and deliver uninterrupted medical care to patients at all times, while providing an important bridge to minimize the financial crisis created by the pandemic. This support has offset some, but not all, of the adverse impact on our business as we have managed through uncertainty surrounding how long the pandemic will last, the path of current and potential future waves and the detrimental impact on our patient volumes that we have experienced. These funds are used only for COVID recovery and assistance.”