TMC’s Midwifery Center celebrates 1 year of bringing babies into the world

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While 2020 has brought some uncertain times, the Midwifery Center at Tucson Medical Center is celebrating one year of bringing babies into the world.
This center is designed for women who are low risk and want to have a natural, un-medicated birth.
It also gives them the comfort of home and the safety of being in a hospital.
One way moms can get that natural, home-like feel at the center is through water birth.
This is actually the only facility in the Tucson area that offers water births and with more than 200 women treated in the center over the last year, half of them had water births.
As the Midwifery Center celebrates its first year since moving to TMC, staff said it’s certainly been a strange one.
The first few months they were getting their feet underneath them, the next few months they spent adjusting to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are trying to keep our community safe and our staff safe, but that doesn’t mean the high-touch and other supports we provide are absent,” Director of Midwifery Greta Gill said.
High-touch during the pandemic seems like a no-no, but Gill said all midwives and nurses are wearing the proper PPE.
From gloves and smocks to face masks and eyeglasses, they’re making sure families are kept safe.
The Midwifery Center is also using some pretty cool tools to help keep moms calm and comfortable.
Through virtual reality goggles, aromatherapy, even beautiful scarves called rebozo scarves, midwives can help ease discomfort on the big day.
