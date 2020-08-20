Tucson police looking for suspect in shooting that left one man seriously injured

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital for treatment of possibly life-threatening injuries.
According to information from the Tucson Police Department, someone reported the shooting in the area of Second Street and Stone Avenue at about 9:45 a.m.
Officers found the man with gunshot trauma near the intersection. He was taken to the hospital with serious, possibly life-threatening injuries.
No one is in custody at this time.
Stone Avenue is closed between University Boulevard and First Street as officers and detectives investigate.
