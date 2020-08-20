Unemployment fraud increasing in AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The numbers are staggering.
The number of unemployment claims filed in Arizona, according to the Department of Economic Security, has reached 2.8 million.
While the pandemic has caused serious economic disruption and loss of jobs, that number does not seem real.
According to DES numbers, there are 3.4 million workers in the state. That means the unemployment rate based on the number of claims would be 82 percent.
So what’s wrong?
“There’s a massive amount of fraud,” said Michael Wisehart, the Director of DES. “We have a million claims now that have been marked as potential fraud.”
Those fraudulent claims began to show in mid summer when the state began to process claims for gig workers, like Uber or Lyft drivers, entertainers, artists and such whose income is hit and miss and whose earnings records may be a bit sparse.
“There were weeks in June and July when we got almost 300,000 claims.” Wisehart said. “We know a lot of that was fraud coming into the system.”
Ferreting that out is a monstrous task. The department has hired 900 new workers to help process claims, of which many are working to track down real claims from fraudulent ones.
The state is working with the FBI, Secret Service, Postal Service investigators and the banking industry to try to track down the people committing the fraud.
When the gig workers were allowed to file claims, called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, PUA for short, fraudsters began to take advantage of loosened restrictions.
The only information needed is name, social security number, birth date, and address.
“It made it possible for fraudsters to leverage stolen identities to file claim after claim after claim,” said Wisehart.
Just how much money the fraud has cost the state so far is hard to estimate but it’s likely to be substantial.
“If only five per cent of its is fraud, and we don’t know what that number is, but even if it’s only five per cent, that’s $500 million dollars,” he said.
The state has been able to clear up and determine about 10 percent of the million cases flagged, are likely not fraud and payments for those folks went out today and more tomorrow.
And even though, those cases are being cleared up, another 50,000 people filed for claims this week.
“It doesn’t necessarily represent 50,000 Arizonans who lost their jobs,” he said. “Because there are a number of fraud claims mixed into those numbers as well.”
