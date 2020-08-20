Wildfire forces closure of US 60 north of Globe

The Gin Fire is burning north of Globe and west of US 60. (Source: U.S. Forest Service)
By KOLD News 13 Staff | August 20, 2020 at 1:37 PM MST - Updated August 20 at 1:37 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Highway officials have closed US 60 north of Globe because of a brush fire.

According to information from the Arizona Department of Transportation, the closure extends between Mileposts 257 and 269.

According to Inciweb, the Gin Fire is burning in the Apache Mountains 5 miles north of Globe. Lightning caused the fire on Sunday, Aug. 6. The size of the fire is 3,600 acres, burning in grass and brush.

There is no estimated time for the highway to reopen.

