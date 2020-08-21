Air Quality Health Watch issued in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality Clean Air Program is issuing a Health Watch for August 21, 2020 due to increasing levels of ground-level ozone air pollution in the Tucson metropolitan area.
People sensitive to air pollution may experience shortness of breathe, coughing, throat irritation, wheezing and breathing discomfort.
Those most susceptible to these symptoms include children, adults who are active outdoors and people with respiratory illnesses. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms should seek medical attention, if necessary.
A variety of emissions contributes to the creation of ground-level ozone pollution, including motor vehicle exhaust, industrial and power plant emissions, gasoline vapors, chemical solvents and natural sources such as wildfires.
Pima County has released tips to reduce emissions that contribute to ground level ozone pollution:
- Reduce driving - combine errands into one trip, ride the bus, bike, walk or share rides
- Avoid idling your vehicle’s engine. Refrain from long drive-thru lines - park and go inside instead
- Re-fuel your car after 6 p.m. when fumes are less likely to form ozone
- While re-fueling, always stop at the click to avoid spills and overfilling gas tank
- Make sure your gas cap is tightly sealed after re-fueling
- Check your tire pressure monthly to reduce gasoline use and associated air pollution
- Use low VOC or water-based paints, stains, finishes and paint strippers
- Avoid using gas-powered lawn and gardening equipment
- Conserve electricity to reduce emissions from power plants
Up-to-the-hour air pollution levels are available in the air monitoring section of the PDEQ website.
