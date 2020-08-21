College students in Tucson get two free beers a day thanks to apartment complex, restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Stone Avenue Standard is giving their student residents up to two free beers a day throughout the fall 2020 semester after partnering with a business across the street.
Oliver Swan, a managing member at Stone Avenue Standard says he got the idea after hearing concerns from residents who still wanted the college experience after COVID-19 outbreaks shut down businesses.
“One of our residents happened to say to me, ‘Oh my god I could just use a beer,’” said Swan. “And I looked across the street and I realized, well, they have lots of beer over there.”
Brother John’s, a local bourbon and BBQ restaurant, is just a few steps away from Stone Avenue Standard.
The rules to claiming the drinks are simple. All residents have to do is go across the street and choose between up to two free beers or mixed drinks. No purchase is necessary, eligible residents must be 21 or older and the drinks can’t be taken home. A roster was created to keep track of the students.
Stone Avenue Standard hopes this offer will make living on the property more meaningful after COVID-19 significantly affected student life.
“Everyone we’ve told has been, kind of in shock,” said Swan. “Almost to the point where a lot of them didn’t believe it. They’re kind of thrilled and they’re also really happy that it’s really simple. There are no strings attached.”
Tony Ellison, a resident at Stone Avenue Standard and server at Brother John’s says he thought the offer was a great opportunity to expand business to younger generations.
“I mean anybody loves a good deal right,” said Ellison. “Seeing something like that, especially during this time, I think it’s really helpful for the students. It gives them an opportunity to be together.”
Student residents at Stone Avenue Standard will be able to take advantage of this offer starting on the first day of class, Aug. 24.
