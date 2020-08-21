Department of Health finds error, Cochise County theater owners crushed by false hope

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County bars, gyms, movie theaters and schools were given the green light to partially reopen, but the good news was short-lived.
Data released on the state’s website on Thursday, Aug. 20, showed Cochise, Apache, Yavapai and Coconino counties met the required benchmarks. The four were listed in the “moderate” category.
Hours later, the Arizona Department of Health Services pulled the rug out from under businesses in Cochise and Coconino counties, saying it had made a mistake.
Before the department updated its website, employees at Uptown 3 Theatre in Sierra Vista were busy putting the finishing touches on their reopen plan.
The family-owned business filled out the AZDHS attestation form and planned to open its doors on Friday, Aug. 21.
The theater committed to the new guidelines, saying it would only reopen at half capacity and all employees would be screened daily for COVID-19. Customers would be required to wear masks when not seated.
Owner, Dee Cortez-Foot and her husband, Jeff, were thrilled by the idea of welcoming back customers. This has been the biggest hardship the theater has faced in its nearly 30 years of operation. Cortez-Foot says they would not have made it through the latest closure without community support and donations.
“There’s no way I can do this again,” said Cortez-Foot, “financially, physically, mentally. It’s just not possible.”
However, late Thursday afternoon, AZDHS reversed course. Officials released the following statement:
“This morning’s update contained incomplete data for the week ending August 2nd. When the error was discovered and corrected, it shifted the cases metric for Cochise County and the cases and percent positivity metrics for Coconino County. We apologize for this error.”
“Well, it’s horrible because we already re-stocked and got rid of old product and got new product and we keep digging a bigger hole and we keep getting further behind on everything,” said Cortez-Foot. “It’s not right.”
Cortez-Foot is in limbo once again. She was going to bring back all of her employees, and tickets had already been sold for Friday’s screening of “Unhinged.”
“They are a huge department of health; they shouldn’t be making mistakes,” she said. “And let people decide on their own, stop telling people what to do. If they want to come out, they [should be able to] come out. If they don’t want to, they don’t have to.”
AZDHS is no longer allowing Cochise County businesses to fill out the attestation form on its website. KOLD News 13 asked the department if it plans to honor the businesses that have already completed the form. We have not heard back yet.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.