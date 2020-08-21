Fall events canceled at Tucson parks, recreation areas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Parks and Recreation has canceled the department’s annual fall events out of caution over the coronavirus.
The events that won’t be happening this year include the Boo Bash at Lincoln Park, Family Festival in the Park at Reid Park and the Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair held over Thanksgiving weekend at Reid Park.
The department made the difficult decision to cancel these events for the safety of the community due to the coronavirus pandemic and restrictions on gatherings of large groups.
