FBI investigating Border Patrol agent-involved shooting near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The FBI is investigating a shooting near Casa Grande on Thursday, Aug. 20, that involved Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector.
According to the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, Roy D. Villareal, no agents were injured in the incident, but one suspect may have non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident happened at about 7:35 p.m. after a suspect fleeing from an immigration checkpoint fired a rifle from a vehicle.
Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the scene
The FBI’s investigation is ongoing.
