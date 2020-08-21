FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Our weekend forecast is looking good! Cooler temperatures with more monsoon storms on the way.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -This weekend will be the coolest weekend we have seen all month with daytime highs falling to about 100 to 103 degrees. We will continue to see moisture pump in from Genevieve bringing us better storm chances through the weekend. Unfortunately, things look to dry out and heat back up next week.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 70s. 20% chance for isolated showers and storms.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms (increasing throughout the evening 30%). Partly cloudy with a high of 101F.
SUNDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Partly cloudy with a high of 103F.
MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms with a high of 107F under mainly sunny skies.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 106F. 20% chance for showers and storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 105F. 10% chance for showers and storms.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 107F.
FRIDAY: Mainly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and storms. Hotter with a high of 108F.
